Grass fire burning west of Brentwood in Contra Costa County

Forward progress has been made on a 225-acre grass fire burning west of Brentwood at Deer Valley Road and Empire Mine Road, officials say.

The so-called Empire Fire, first reported just after 3:00 p.m., is at 60% containment, fire officials said. Firefighters got the upper hand about an hour and a half after the fire started.

Cal Fire's SCU unit, which serves the area, and The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District are at the scene.

Officials did not indicate if any structures were threatened, but a house was covered in fire retardant. No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with the latest details as we learn them.

Firefighters respond to the Empire Fire west of Brentwood.

The Empire Fire west of Brentwood. June 26, 2024.