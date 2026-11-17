The Brief Two married Greenbrae physicians are racing to elevate their bed-and-breakfast home on Lucky Drive and their own residence on Corte Madera Creek ahead of incoming king tides expected in four days. After the property was inundated during severe flooding last January despite a wall of sandbags, the couple decided to raise the 70-year-old structure by 8 feet to meet FEMA regulations. Work crews are shifting to night hours to finish the project before Nov. 21, as the couple self-finances the effort while their mortgage lender holds their flood insurance proceeds.



Two married Greenbrae physicians are racing against the clock to elevate their 70-year-old property before incoming king tides arrive in four days. If the predicted rains, winds and waves hit as expected, much of the area could face flooding similar to or worse than what occurred 10 months ago.

King tides are coming

The backstory:

Dr. Michael Macquarrie and his wife own a bed-and-breakfast home on Lucky Drive, with their own residence located directly behind it on Corte Madera Creek. Both properties are at high risk of destruction from the approaching tides.

Macquarrie said that last January, he and his wife spent two days and nights building a wall of sandbags around the bed-and-breakfast. Although the bags were stacked well above the previous high-water mark, the effort failed and the home was inundated.

"The water kept coming and coming and we just stood sort of helplessly watching the water come up and flow over our boots at our knees and we saw it go up the side of the cars; it was all, it was just over," Macquarrie said.

Preserving their retirement income

Because tearing the building down proved too expensive—and because they hope to preserve the bed-and-breakfast for retirement income—the couple decided to raise the structure to 8 feet in accordance with Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations.

"We've gotten a home equity loan and we're trying to get a small business loan because it's a business, and then we're both working full-time," Macquarrie said.

The Macquarries are currently self-financing the project because their mortgage lender is holding the flood insurance proceeds that would pay for part of the bill. Meanwhile, neighbors have taken notice of their efforts.

"Many of my neighbors have come and talked to me about what it cost and what did we decide, and most of them are going to be doing something," Macquarrie said. "It's just they can’t do it this year, not in time for these floods."

Running out of time

With significant flooding expected to begin on the 21st and continue through Thanksgiving, construction crews will begin working at night to complete the elevation in time and prevent the loss of progress already made.

As sea levels continue to rise alongside a warming climate, Macquarrie noted that the region may face long-term changes. "Marin may have to redesignate this as a houseboat area like Sausalito," he said.

For now, the couple remains focused on the immediate challenge ahead.

"I just take things as they come. Life is just full of adventures. I have to look at this as another one of those adventures," Macquarrie said.