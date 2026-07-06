Gridlock, fog frustrate many in San Francisco on July 4

The Brief A festive Fourth of July turned into a frustrating night for many in San Francisco as heavy fog and crippling traffic gridlock marred the holiday celebrations. Footage recorded near the Marina District showed severe gridlock, with drivers reporting they were trapped in standstill traffic past 1:30 a.m. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said his office plans to talk with stakeholders about the traffic situation.



A festive Fourth of July turned into a frustrating night for many in San Francisco as heavy fog and crippling traffic gridlock marred the holiday celebrations.

Gridlock, fog

The evening began with disappointment for crowds gathered Saturday near the Golden Gate Bridge, where the city's much-anticipated fireworks show was almost entirely shrouded by dense fog.

The situation deteriorated after the event as thousands of attendees attempted to leave. Footage recorded near the Marina District showed severe gridlock, with drivers reporting they were trapped in standstill traffic past 1:30 a.m.

Adding to the delays, viewers reported that several Waymo autonomous vehicles stopped working, creating additional headaches for motorists trying to return home. Local police later confirmed that at least one autonomous vehicle was actively blocking traffic during the gridlock.

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"In coordination with local authorities and emergency services, our roadside assistance team worked quickly to clear our vehicles from the area," according to a statement from Waymo. "Our team is always evaluating ways to strengthen Waymo’s resilience in major traffic disruptions."

In a statement, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said his office plans to talk with stakeholders about the traffic situation.

"We understand that with more than 100,000 people in the area, some people experienced delays getting home, and we will have conversations with our public and private partners to ensure the experience is smoother next time," Lurie's office said.