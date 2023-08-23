Grieving woman shares experience at Wags Hotels amid reports of animal neglect

An Oakland woman is grappling with heartbreak as she recounts the death of her dog after a stay at a pet boarding facility, where allegations of animal mistreatment and neglect have emerged

An investigation by the San Francisco Chronicle into WAG Hotels detailed several alleged incidents of mistreatment and negligence towards animals in their care. Since that report multiple pet owners who utilized the service have come forward with their own accounts.

Although California has a comprehensive law covering pet boarding facilities, animal advocates are calling for increased unannounced inspections to ensure compliance.

WAG Hotels' promotional videos paint a bright picture for pets and their owners, but real experiences sometimes differ.

Ladonna Shuttleworth, a former regular at Wag's Oakland location, used to take her 8-year-old dog Ziggy for stays. She noted a frequent turnover of staff during recent visits, yet she entrusted Ziggy to the hotel one weekend.

"He was fine," recounted Shuttleworth.

However, upon picking Ziggy up the next day, she noticed a change in his demeanor.

Featured article

"Usually, they'd bring him out, and he's just wiggling, and he's so happy to see mommy. But this time, he was just a little down. So, I just figured he was really mad at me about leaving him there," said Shuttleworth.

Once home, she called her veterinarian because Ziggy remained lethargic, was not eating, avoided walks and had blood in his urine and stools. The vet said to watch him for future deterioration, which came overnight.

Recalling the painful moment, Shuttleworth shared, "Very emotional. I see him laying on the floor in the hallway by the front door and I thought, maybe he's just laying there. And that's when I went to touch him and I saw that his little tongue was hanging out and his little body was stiff. I realized he had passed away."

Seeking answers, she contacted the WAG Hotel manager, who promised an investigation.

"And they offered to set up a GoFundMe page, and I said I didn't want that. I don't want anything. I want my little dog back," she expressed.

Despite being a regular customer, Shuttleworth felt compelled to post a negative review on Yelp, questioning how a previously healthy dog could experience such a tragic decline.

Featured article

Online reviews of the Wag Hotel in Oakland on Yelp presented a mixed perspective, with an average of four stars. However, a substantial number of one-star reviews criticized poor animal care, subpar customer service, and facility cleanliness.

"I felt like a failed him because I took him over there," said Shuttleworth.

Wag issued a statement indicating that San Francisco Animal Care and Control conducted a comprehensive inspection of its San Francisco premises.

"It noted a single follow-up item: our rooftop dog park needs an outdoor thermometer installed," the company said.

A sighting of a mouse in a hallway was also mentioned.

According to Wag, they met the agency's requirements apart from these issues.

San Francisco Animal Care and Control said the investigation is ongoing.