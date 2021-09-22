Group of kids at bus stop in Louisville fired at in drive-by shooting, killing 1

A group of juveniles waiting at a bus stop on Wednesday morning in Louisville, Kentucky, was shot at by someone in a passing vehicle. One was killed and another was hurt.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 a.m. ET near the intersection of Dr. W.J Hodge and West Chestnut streets in the city’s Russell neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Louisville Metro Police 1st Division Commander Shannon Lauder told local news outlets that the students were waiting at the bus stop when a vehicle drove by and someone fired shots into the group.

Two victims were wounded and taken to the hospital, where one of them later died, Lauder said. There was no immediate word on the other student’s condition. Both victims were identified as males, according to local FOX affiliate WDRB-TV.

A third female student was injured by "unknown means" but declined treatment.

The ages of the victims were not immediately released. A spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Schools said the bus arrived shortly after the shooting, which was bound for Eastern High School.

"All of our hearts are breaking right now," said Renee Murphy, the school district’s chief communications and community officer.

Murphy added that counselors would be at Eastern High School on Wednesday to help students and teachers cope with the fatal shooting.

Louisville police said it was seeking additional information about the incident, including any nearby home security cameras that may have captured the shooting.

"Kids couldn't even wait at the bus stop without getting shot," Lauder said. "That is horrifying and devastating, and we are going to throw all of our resources into finding out what happened."

This story was reported from Cincinnati.