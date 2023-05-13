Guilty verdict in 2019 Tenderloin shooting that killed mother

A man who shot into a vehicle in an unprovoked attack in 2019 in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood was found guilty of second-degree murder of one of the vehicle's occupants.

Gary Owens, 42, was convicted after a jury trial that also included convictions for firearms charges and attempted murder, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Friday.

Owens was riding in a car on Dec. 19, 2019, near Leavenworth Street and Ellis Street, when he shot into another vehicle, killing Ronisha Cook.

Related article

"Mr. Owens will now face consequences for this unprovoked, cold-blooded killing of a beloved mother and community member," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "This verdict sends a clear message that San Franciscans will not tolerate gun violence in our community and seek to hold perpetrators accountable."

Owens faces up to life in prison. He is scheduled to return to court on July 10, when a sentencing hearing will be set.