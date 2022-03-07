Gunfire damages at least 2 downtown Oakland businesses

Police are investigating a shootout that happened in downtown Oakland over the weekend.

The gunfire was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of 12th and Franklin streets.

Bullets damaged at least two businesses.

Police say the shooting was the result of a fight involving several people.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The damage to the businesses follows on the heels of a Friday night triple shooting at the Oakland Airport Executive Hotel on Hegenberger Road.

OPD said they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition.

There was no indication from police at this point that the shootings were related.