Gunshots fired near Oakland Strokes teen rowers during Sacramento regatta

An East Bay parent is sharing the details and video of a frightening experience.

His 15-year-old son and eight other teens on the Oakland Strokes, were rowing in a race on the Sacramento River when they heard gunfire.

It happened while the team of 15- and 16-year-olds participated in the final stretch of a regatta around 1:30 in the afternoon of April 20.

In the video, you can hear three gunshots, as well as three splashes in the water from the bullets just a few feet away from the boat.

This video was captured by one of the parents of the teens on the rowing team.

"I was pretty shocked. I think all of us were. It's horrifying, to think in this peaceful, green setting, the final push of this race - to see and hear that." said Fred Ackerman, a parent of one of the rowers in the boat at the time. "No one saw the shooter. THere were dozens and dozens of people, there were boaters and people walking around on the trail. Police don't know where the shots came from, but they do know it was a gun."

No one was hurt. No shooters or firearms were found at the scene.

West Sacramento police are investigating the incident but so far have not had any leads.

Parents of the teen rowers are asking for the community's help. Anyone who saw or heard the incident, or who may have video of it, should contact West Sacramento police.