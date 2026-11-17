The Brief The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management on Tuesday morning issued a wind advisory, from 9 p.m. on Tuesday until 1 p.m. on Wednesday The department advised the community to stay out of the water and never turn their backs on the ocean during the advisory period.



The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management on Tuesday morning issued a wind advisory as gusty rain is expected to pepper the Bay Area through Thursday.

Wind and rain

The conditions:

The department said the wind advisory would be in effect from 9 p.m. on Tuesday until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, with gusts expected to reach up to 50 mph.

Meanwhile, rain is expected to begin on Tuesday night and last through Thursday, with thunderstorms possible and up to 2 inches falling on Tuesday night, and another 1 to 2 inches Wednesday.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said the combination of rain and wind could cause flooding, sneaker waves and strong rip currents along Bay Area coasts.

What you can do:

The department advised the community to stay out of the water and never turn their backs on the ocean during the advisory period.