H Mart delay: When will the popular Korean grocery megachain open its East Bay store?

article

The Brief A long-awaited Korean market and food hall in the Bay Area has faced project delays. The East Bay's first H Mart was set to open in 2025 in Dublin. The company boasts as being the largest Asian supermarket chain in the U.S.



Construction delays have snagged a highly anticipated mega Korean market and food hall in Dublin that was initially slated to open this year.

Work has been ongoing for H Mart’s first East Bay location at the shopping center at 7884 Dublin Boulevard near the intersection of Interstate 680 and I-580.

For more than a year, a check of the company’s locations page on its website has indicated the new store, set to be the Bay Area’s fourth H Mart, would be "Coming Soon."

H Mart is taking over a vacant building that once housed an Orchard Supply Hardware store.

And the work to transform the building has taken longer than expected, according to Dublin city officials.

What they're saying:

"The tenant improvements for HMart are extensive," the city said in a Dublin Buzz post, which addresses community questions on upcoming projects and city programs.

In an email correspondence with KTVU, Dublin Economic Development Manager Felicia Escover said progress was being made. "We continue to work closely with HMART to support their remaining steps and ensure a smooth opening," Escover said.

The city also detailed the many facets involved in reconfiguring the space into a modern international food hall and marketplace.

"The work involves bringing the building up to current code standards and completing major structural, mechanical, and façade upgrades," the Dublin Buzz said. "These types of large-scale renovations often take considerable time, as construction costs, permitting processes, and labor availability can also affect the overall schedule."

By the numbers:

As part of the renovation, the project called for expanding the existing 27,237-square-foot commercial space to add an 8,552-square-foot food hall, and a 3,187-square-foot outdoor seating space with a play area.

The new space is expected to be a great addition to the community, city officials said.

Vast offerings

The megachain has a cult following and is popular on social media for its viral food items and beauty products.

The company boasts as being the largest Asian supermarket chain in the U.S.

H Mart specializes in Korean products and sells a wide range of Asian food as well as Western groceries.

"H Mart is also known for its innovative new food halls which are an extension of over 30 years of providing eateries in its stores," the grocer said on its website.

The grand opening of the new H Mart in Westminster, CA, on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The South Korean supermarket chain opened a 72,000-square-foot grocery store that included a food hall with 11 eateries. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Oran Expand

In addition, the retailer draws customers to its selection of health and beauty products, items for kids, and housewares.

The backstory:

Founded by Il Yeon Kwon, an immigrant from South Korea, the grocer opened his first location in 1982 in Queens, New York.

The company has since expanded to almost 100 locations across the country, with its largest presence in California, mostly Southern California.

Local perspective:

In the Bay Area, H Mart has three stores: one in San Francisco and two in San Jose.

The new Dublin site has been years in the making, with the initial application submitted back in September 2022, according to the city.

Fueled by K-pop's popularity

The ongoing worldwide popularity of Korean pop culture, known as K-pop, has helped fuel H-Mart's success.

SEE ALSO: Bay Area ringing in 2026 with K-Pop takeover

The chain also received a lot of attention following the release of the New York Times best-selling 2021 memoir "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner.

In her book, Zauner traces her connections to her Korean heritage through food following the death of her mother.

What we don't know:

There is no word on the exact date for the Dublin store’s opening, as the city noted that project timelines are often influenced by factors outside its control.

But officials were optimistic the new, widely anticipated store would be coming soon.

"HMART continues to make steady progress on their build-out," Escover said. "We look forward to welcoming them in the new year."