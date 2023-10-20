Chicago-area mother, daughter held hostage by Hamas released

Two American nationals from Evanston who were held captive by Hamas have been released, according to the Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest.

Judith Raanan and her daughter, Natalie, were released Friday, an Israeli official told Fox News. They had been vacationing in Israel for the holiday season and were last seen staying near Gaza when the violence started.

A source with knowledge of the release told Fox News that the mother and her daughter, were released "on humanitarian grounds" following Qatari mediation efforts.

"In response to Qatari efforts, Al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless," Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida said Friday.

Another source told Fox News they are now in the care of the Red Cross.

President Biden released a statement on the release.

"Today, we have secured the release of two Americans taken hostage by Hamas during the horrific terrorist assault against Israel on October 7. Our fellow citizens have endured a terrible ordeal these past 14 days, and I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family, who has been wracked with fear. These individuals and their family will have the full support of the United States government as they recover and heal, and we should all respect their privacy in this moment.

From the earliest moments of this attack, we have been working around-the-clock to free American citizens who were taken hostage by Hamas, and we have not ceased our efforts to secure the release of those who are still being held. I thank the government of Qatar and the government of Israel for their partnership in this work. Jill and I have been holding close in our hearts all the families of unaccounted for Americans. And, as I told those families when I spoke with them last week—we will not stop until we get their loved ones home. As president, I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans held hostage around the world."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also released a statement.

"I am incredibly relieved that Natalie and Judith Raanan of Evanston have been released from captivity in Gaza. In what was supposed to be a visit to their loving family in Israel, they were violently abducted by a terrorist organization. After being held against their will for nearly two weeks, they are now safe and receiving necessary medical treatment. I cannot wait to welcome them back home after demonstrating immense strength and bravery in the face of unthinkable terror. We must continue to advocate and pray for the safe return of those still held by Hamas. We will not let those who use terror as their weapon win."

U.S. officials say 32 Americans have been killed since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, brutally murdering as many as 1,400 Israelis. Israel has confirmed at least 203 Israelis are being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. At least 11 Americans were unaccounted for as of Friday morning.

Friends and relatives of the Raanan family prayed for their safety amid days of uncertainty.

President Joe Biden has said securing the safe release of American hostages is a top priority of the U.S. government.

"To those who are living in limbo, waiting desperately to learn the fate of a loved one, especially to families of the hostages – You're not alone. We're working with partners throughout the region, pursuing every avenue to bring home those who are being held captive by Hamas," Biden said in remarks from Israel earlier this week.

