Hantavirus case reported by Carson City health officials

Health officials in Carson City are advising residents to use extra care around areas where rats and mice may have been living after discovering a person had been infected with the hantavirus.

Carson City Health and Human Services on Tuesday said the case is the first ever reported in Douglas County. The person apparently developed Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome after spring cleaning.

The rare disease is a severe and sometimes fatal respiratory infection. The health agency provided no other information on the person or their condition, citing privacy laws.

The virus is shed by mice and rats and people often get it after cleaning infested areas.

