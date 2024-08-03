Harris delegate describes emotional vote as supporters rally in Oakland

A majority of Democratic delegates delivered the votes for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday that she needed to become the party's presidential nominee.

Igor Tregub, a California delegate, cast his ballot Friday morning. The virtual voting had been previously planned to submit the Democratic Party's ticket to states that had deadlines before the Democratic Party's convention on Aug. 19.

"I received my ballot in the mail yesterday," Tregub said. "I got quite emotional actually, I was very proud to cast my ballot for Vice President Harris."

Supporters gathered at a rally in Oakland's Preservation Park.

The Candell family showed up in t-shirts with Kamala Harris's photo. They said they're confident Harris can win, saying she represents a people-powered campaign.

"We had them made, because the moment we heard that Kamala was going to be our next president we made sure we put on the shirts," said Dr. Terrence Candell of Oakland.

"I'm happy that now we have an opportunity for a woman to become president, to show the ability, to show how women can run a country," Dyra Candell of Oakland said, standing next to her husband and daughter, also named Dyra. "We are partners. We are equal. We are powerful. We are intelligent. We are professionals."

By Friday afternoon, the Democratic National Committee announced Harris had secured the nomination.

"Vice President Harris has earned more than a majority of votes from all convention delegates and will be the nominee of the Democratic Party at the close of voting Monday," Jamie Harrison, the Democratic National Committee Chair said.

Harris posted a message on social media soon after, saying, "I am honored to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States."

On a phone call to delegates, Harris laid out her campaign vision.

"This campaign is about all of us coming together, people coming together from every walk of life, every lived experience, and being fueled by our love of country," Harris said.

Time is short, but some people at the rally said Harris has inspired them to volunteer for a campaign for the first time, because of the new energy she has infused into the party's grassroots efforts.

"When we fight, we win," said Democratic State Sen. Nancy Skinner of Berkeley, who spoke at the rally. "I think we have a really good shot. It's not going to be easy."

"It just energized everyone. Everyone is like, oh my gosh we're in this race," said Tracey Carter, a Richmond mother who said she has never volunteered for a campaign before, but now is eager to sign up to help.

" Now, I'm looking for whatever I can do. Introversion aside," Carter said.

Katy Miller, San Francisco's chief juvenile probation officer, was a colleague when Harris was San Francisco District Attorney.

"My experience with her was always someone who was deeply thoughtful, who wanted all of the information necessary to make a smart choice," said Miller.

Harris is showing that she can generate support from a wide range of groups.

Women such as Precious Green of Oakland say they are excited to see Harris, a member of the Black sorority AKA Alpha Kappa Alpha, reaching for the nation's highest office and bringing the sorority values of helping others to a national stage.

"Going back to community service, going back to capturing a vision for all of us, that's a fundamental part of our DNA," said Green, who says she is a third-generation AKA member and grew up around strong Black women leaders in her community.

Harris also received support this week from the United Auto Workers union which has some 370,000 members.

"In 2019, she stood on the picket line with GM striking workers when they were out there for 40 days," said Shawn Fain, the UAW President.

The focus now shifts to Harris's selection of a running mate.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder and his law firm have finished the formal of vetting the potential vice-presidential candidates, and Harris is reportedly meeting with some of those candidates over the weekend and could announce her pick next week.

One potential pick, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro had canceled several fundraising appearances, according to his office.

Starting Tuesday, Harris is scheduled to visit seven swing states in five days. The first stop is Pennsylvania, followed by Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, and Nevada.