Hayward High seniors automatically accepted to Cal State East Bay through new program

Graduating from high school and heading to college is a big transition in a young person’s life.

A program that gives high school seniors from Hayward and San Leandro unified school districts a direct path to Cal State East Bay aims to make it smoother.

Thursday was "Signing Day," as administrators from the university and HUSD made the program official, providing qualified students with an option to further their education.

If they have a 2.5 GPA and are on track to graduate, the students automatically get an admissions letter to Cal State East Bay, taking away the stress around applications. They don’t need to submit a formal application.

Along with admission, SLUSD and HUSD students receive support services for academics and financial aid.

Hayward High senior Anabelle Cardenas said after working hard and taking advanced courses, she can’t wait to be a Falcon next fall.

"This means a really easy and relieving way to go to college that ensures that I will be able to have a great college experience," said Anabelle.

Her proud mom, Angel Cardenas, recalled how stressful the college application season can be for high schoolers.

"I think there are a lot of students who have no idea how to go about the process, whether they don’t understand it, or their parents don’t understand it, and knowing this is automatic really takes away some of that uncertainty," she said.

Featured article

Cal State East Bay President Cathy Sandeen said she graduated from San Leandro High School and attended a Cal State school as a first-generation college student.

She said she’s grateful to play a role in giving today’s students access.

"I know that earning that bachelor’s degree will open a lot of doors for them," said Sandeen.

She said the university gets more than 400 applicants from Hayward each year. But now hundreds more will automatically qualify and receive direct admission.

"Most of our students in Hayward Unified are first-generation college students, they may not have the vision that they can attend college," she said.

As school districts all over the state face severe budget restraints, this program fights back and keeps students local, according to HUSD Superintendent Jason Reimann.

"This partnership is important because students will go on to a four-year university," he said. "It’s equally important to know they’re going to a university that’s well-connected and invested in them and invested in the community."

As part of the program, Cal State East Bay advisors will reach out to students before they enter 12th grade to help them get involved early and assist them in applying for financial aid.

Reimann said HUSD is the first school district to be part of the guaranteed admissions program, with SLUSD not far behind.

The CSU system is also working with the Riverside County Office of Education to offer eligible high school graduates direct admission at 10 of the 23 schools next fall.