Hayward police issue Amber Alert for 3-month-old

The Brief Hayward police believe a mother took her 3-month-old baby, despite a court order. Marina Kazakova is believed to be driving a white 2016 Mazda CX-5 SUV displaying California license plate 7SJW989, police said, which was last seen in the Kern County area. If you see the baby, Maxence Sirois, his mother, or the vehicle, police say call 911 immediately.



The Hayward Police Department on Wednesday issued an Amber Alert for a 3-month-old baby who they say was taken by his mother without the proper legal permission.

The baby boy, Maxence Sirois, was last seen on June 28 at about 1 p.m.

Police say his mother, 42-year-old Marina Kazakova, failed to return Maxence to his father as required by a court-ordered custody agreement.

Kazakova is believed to be driving a white 2016 Mazda CX-5 SUV displaying California license plate 7SJW989, police said, which was last seen in the Kern County area.

If you see Maxence Sirois, Marina Kazakova, or the vehicle, police say call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Hayward Police Department at 510-293-7000 and reference report number 2026-035385.