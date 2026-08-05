Longtime sportscaster Greg Papa out at KNBR
SAN FRANCISCO - Longtime Bay Area sports broadcaster and San Francisco 49ers radio play-by-play announcer Greg Papa has been laid off from KNBR.
The station has not commented on the decision.
Papa's midday co-host, Greg Silver, confirmed on social media that he was also let go.
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49ers role remains unchanged
What they're saying:
Papa's role as the 49ers' radio play-by-play announcer is not affected by the layoffs.
The team said his employment status remains unchanged under a separate contract with the organization.
Recovering after bone marrow transplant
Papa announced in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with leukemia.
He recently underwent a successful bone marrow transplant and has spent the past month recovering at home.