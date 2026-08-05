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Longtime sportscaster Greg Papa out at KNBR

By
KTVU FOX 2
Sports
Published August 5, 2026 7:20 PM PDT
Published August 5, 2026 7:20 PM PDT
Greg Papa laid off by KNBR
Greg Papa laid off by KNBR

Greg Papa laid off by KNBR

Bay Area sports broadcaster and longtime San Francisco 49ers play-by-play announcer Greg Papa has been laid off from KNBR.

The Brief

    • Longtime Bay Area sports broadcaster Greg Papa has been laid off by KNBR, along with his midday co-host, Greg Silver, who confirmed his departure. KNBR has not commented on the layoffs.
    • Papa will remain the voice of the San Francisco 49ers. The team said his role as its radio play-by-play announcer is unchanged.

SAN FRANCISCO - Longtime Bay Area sports broadcaster and San Francisco 49ers radio play-by-play announcer Greg Papa has been laid off from KNBR.

The station has not commented on the decision.

Papa's midday co-host, Greg Silver, confirmed on social media that he was also let go.

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49ers role remains unchanged

What they're saying:

Papa's role as the 49ers' radio play-by-play announcer is not affected by the layoffs.

The team said his employment status remains unchanged under a separate contract with the organization.

Recovering after bone marrow transplant

Papa announced in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with leukemia.

He recently underwent a successful bone marrow transplant and has spent the past month recovering at home.

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