Longtime sportscaster Greg Papa out at KNBR

The Brief Longtime Bay Area sports broadcaster Greg Papa has been laid off by KNBR, along with his midday co-host, Greg Silver, who confirmed his departure. KNBR has not commented on the layoffs. Papa will remain the voice of the San Francisco 49ers. The team said his role as its radio play-by-play announcer is unchanged.



Longtime Bay Area sports broadcaster and San Francisco 49ers radio play-by-play announcer Greg Papa has been laid off from KNBR.

The station has not commented on the decision.

Papa's midday co-host, Greg Silver, confirmed on social media that he was also let go.

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49ers role remains unchanged

What they're saying:

Papa's role as the 49ers' radio play-by-play announcer is not affected by the layoffs.

The team said his employment status remains unchanged under a separate contract with the organization.

Recovering after bone marrow transplant

Papa announced in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with leukemia.

He recently underwent a successful bone marrow transplant and has spent the past month recovering at home.