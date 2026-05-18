2 detained in Hayward shooting
HAYWARD, Calif. - Hayward police responded Monday afternoon to a shooting, though no injuries have been reported.
Police response to Shepard Avenue
What we know:
According to the Hayward Police Department, officers were called around 1:46 p.m. to the 200 block of Shepard Avenue following reports of shots fired.
Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
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2 detained
Dig deeper:
Two people were detained following the incident, but authorities said it remains unclear if they are connected to the shooting.
Investigators remained at the scene into the late afternoon and evening to process evidence. Officers have not yet said what type of evidence was recovered.
The Source: This report was written based on information from the Hayward Police Department.