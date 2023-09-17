Hayward police seeking hit-and-run driver in fatal 3-vehicle collision

Police in Hayward are seeking the driver of a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

At about 12:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision involving three vehicles near the 27000 block of Huntwood Ave.

Police found two vehicles, two drivers and one passenger still at the scene. The sole occupant of the first vehicle was uninjured, but the driver of the second vehicle was found unconscious and injured. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead. A passenger in his car was uninjured.

The driver of the third vehicle fled the scene before police could arrive, though officers located the empty vehicle a short distance from the scene.

Police are investigating but are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any other information to contact the traffic bureau at (510) 293-7066.