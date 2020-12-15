Health care workers push to remove Mark Zuckerberg's name from hospital

article

Health care workers at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital who have been advocating for the city to remove the name of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg may get support from supervisors on Tuesday.

Supervisors are set to vote on a resolution condemning the naming after the well-known CEO.

The resolution, authored by Supervisor Gordon Mar, urges the city to establish clear standards for naming rights for public institutions and properties, reserving those rights only for organizations that align with the city's values.

Health care workers at the hospital have long objected to the name change, citing Facebook's data-sharing scandals and allegations the platform spreads misinformation.

Most recently, the Federal Trade Commission, as well as 48 U.S. attorney generals, have accused Facebook of illegally maintaining a monopoly.

The hospital added Zuckerberg's name back in 2015 after he and his wife, Priscilla Chan, made a $75 million donation to the hospital's foundation, the largest donation it had ever received.