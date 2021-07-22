3 Bay Area counties urge employers to require COVID vaccination for workers

Health officials from San Francisco, Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties on Thursday urged employers to require their workers get the COVID-19 vaccination to ensure a safe workplace.

The health officials hosted a joint virtual meeting on the topic where they discussed the latest rise in novel coronavirus cases and how unvaccinated communities especially remain at risk to hospitalization and severe illness from the disease.

In their joint statement, they reminded that employers are currently, under state law, required to enforce masking in the workplace for employees who are not fully vaccinated. Employers are additionally being urged to require frequent COVID testing of unvaccinated employees.

Contra Costa County health officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said at this point, for those who are unvaccinated, it's becoming a choice of whether you get the vaccine or you get COVID.

"A universal vaccination policy may benefit businesses because the quarantine requirements are different for vaccinated and unvaccinated workers," said Dr. Susan Philip, San Francisco’s health officer. "Currently, an employee who is not vaccinated must quarantine for at least 10 days if exposed to someone who tested positive, whereas fully vaccinated workers do not need to quarantine unless they have symptoms."

SEE ALSO: Napa, Monterey, Santa Cruz counties and others join in recommendation to mask indoors in public

Health officials said the highly-contagious delta variant has factored in to the disease's resurgence and rapid spread and the higher risk of transmission at businesses and workplaces. They also noted that the relaxing of protections in California in mid-June has also contributed to the significant rise in cases.

The health officers agree requiring actual documentation that an employee has had their vaccine is a better practice than relying on the employee's self-attestation.

"Eight months since the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered, COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be highly effective, and very safe, and are the most important tool we have for preventing COVID-19 illness, hospitalizations, and deaths," said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer and Director of Public Health for the County of Santa Clara.

The latest data on both a local and national level show that fully vaccinated people are far less likely to catch COVID-19 or require hospitalization than those who are unvaccinated.

Advertisement

You can read the health officers' full statement here.