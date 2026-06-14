Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at SFO, San Jose locations

The Brief A Santa Clara County resident with measles traveled through San Francisco International Airport and two San Jose businesses while infectious on June 8. Health officials say anyone who may have been exposed should review their vaccination status and monitor for symptoms for up to 21 days.



Santa Clara County health officials are warning the public about a potential measles exposure after a county resident diagnosed with the disease visited two South Bay locations while infectious.

According to the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, the adult is believed to have been exposed to measles during international travel. The individual traveled through the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport and later visited two businesses in San Jose on June 8 before learning they had measles.

Potential exposure sites include the international terminal at SFO, including passport control, customs and baggage claim areas, between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Officials also identified Trader Joe's at 635 Coleman Ave. and International Halal Market at 960 E. Santa Clara St. in San Jose as exposure locations between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. that day.

"Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world. It's actually spread through the airborne route, which means somebody who walks into a room after someone with measles has left can still get sick. That's part of why we've offered a wide time period for these public locations and taken a conservative approach to letting people know that they may have been exposed," said Dr. Sarah Rudman, public health director and health officer for Santa Clara County.

Highly infectious

What we know:

Health officials are encouraging anyone who was at the identified locations during the specified times to review their vaccination records and monitor for symptoms.

"We're working to get the word out to any member of the public who may have been in these locations at these times to understand that they may be exposed to measles. We're especially concerned about anyone who is pregnant, infants under 12 months of age, folks with immune system concerns related to disease or medications they take, and especially concerned about anyone who is unvaccinated," Rudman said.

Symptoms of measles can appear seven to 21 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash.

The county is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health to identify and notify close contacts who may have been exposed.

More common

Dig deeper:

Rudman said measles cases are becoming more common than in previous years.

A year ago I would have said this is incredibly rare, and now this is already our second case of the year," she said.

Despite the exposure, officials say the overall risk to the public remains low because vaccination rates in the Bay Area are high. They continue to encourage residents to ensure they are up to date on the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine, which remains the most effective protection against the disease.