Heartwarming video shows girls dressed as Mary Poppins meeting the iconic nanny at Disney World

Mary Poppins just made the day of her two most loyal fans.

Caroline Ross posted video to Facebook of her daughters, Demi and Tory, dressed head to toe like their famous idol, Mary Poppins, while visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando over the holidays.

"My daughters just love Mary Poppins and we were headed to meet her when Bert pointed at my girls!" Ross wrote on Facebook.

RELATED: Service dog overjoyed to meet Dug from Disney’s movie ‘Up’ in adorable video

Not only did the girls get to meet the famous nanny, Mary and Bert took the girls on a stroll around the Magic Kingdom!

"We didn’t expect to see him and definitely didn’t expect that walk! It was an amazing memory for my girls and for my husband and I who love Mary Poppins as well!"

RELATED: Service dog cuddles with Donald Duck at Disney World in heartwarming video