Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 11:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Heat Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 11:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior

Heat wave! Temps could reach 106 degrees in Fairfield and Antioch

By KTVU staff
Published 
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Temps could reach 106 degrees

Steve Paulson says it's going to be extremely hot today with temps reaching 106 degrees in places like Livermore.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Temperatures on Thursday will climb to as high as 106 degrees on Thursday, and not in Arizona or Utah.

The hot temps will be felt in the Bay Area, in cities including Fairfield and Antioch.

Livermore and Concord won't be much cooler. The National Weather Service predicts that East Bay cities will reach 105 degrees. 

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson says the heat is "pretty typical for June," and he said that the mercury should drop by Friday.

But until then, California's Independent System Operator issued a statewide "Flex Alert" for Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It asks Californians to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off unnecessary lights, unplug unused items, and avoid use of major appliances. 

There is also a "Spare the Air" day issued for Thursday, which means residents are asked not to light BBQs outside, among other restrictions. 

To beat the heat, many cities are hosting cooling centers throughout the Bay Area.


 