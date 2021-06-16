Bay Area cooling centers open during summer's first heat wave

Cooling centers are opening in parts of the Bay Area Wednesday as the region faces a heatwave.

Today's temperatures could top 100 degrees in some inland areas.

Here's a list of the cooling centers.

Contra Costa County

Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak Street, Wednesday to Friday noon to 7 p.m.

Antioch: 4545 Delta Fair Blvd.

Pleasant Hill: 400 Ellinwood Way

Martinez: 40 Douglas Drive

Hercules: 151 Linus Pauling

Richmond: 1305 Macdonald Ave.

Concord Senior Center: 2727 Parkside Circle, Concord, 925-671-3320

Martinez Senior Center: 818 Green St., Martinez, 925-370-8770

Pittsburg Senior Center: 300 Presidio Lane, 925-252-4890

Nick Rodriguez Community Center: 213 F St., Antioch, 925-776-3050

Alameda County

San Leandro Public Library: 300 Estudillo Ave. Open Tuesday through Sat, noon-7 p.m.

Bayfair Shopping Center Mall: 15555 E. 14th St. Open daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Robert Livermore Community Center: 4444 East Ave., Livermore.

Open Wednesday, June 16 through Friday, June 18 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20 from noon-5 p.m

Santa Clara County

Cupertino Library: 10800 Torre Ave, Cupertino. Open Wednesday, June 16 to Thursday, June 17 from 1-6 p.m.

Gilroy Library: 350 W. 6th St., Gilroy. Open Wednesday, June 16 to Thursday, June 17 from 1-6 p.m.

Los Altos Library: 13 S. San Antonio Rd., Los Altos. Open Wednesday, June 16 to Thursday, June 17 from 1-6 p.m.

Milpitas Library: 160 N. Main St., Milpitas. Open Wednesday, June 16 to Thursday, June 17 from 1-6 p.m.

Morgan Hill Library: 660 W. Main Ave., Morgan Hill. Open Wednesday, June 16 to Thursday, June 17 from 1-6 p.m.

Camden Community Center: 3369 Union Ave., San Jose. Open Wednesday, June 16 to Friday, June 18 from 1-6 p.m.

Joyce Ellington Library: 491 E. Empire St., San Jose. Open Wednesday, June 16 to Friday, June 18 from 1-6 p.m.

Senior Center: 1303 Fremont St., Santa Clara. Open Wednesday, June 16 to Friday, June 18 from 1-6 p.m.

Saratoga Library: 13650 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga. Open Wednesday, June 16 to Thursday, June 17 from 1-5 p.m.

San Francisco:

Four centers including the Main Library.

Napa County

Napa Senior Activity Center: 1500 Jefferson St. Open Wednesday, June 16 to Thursday, June 17 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Friday, June 18 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Calistoga Public Works Facility: 414 Washington St. Open as a cooling center Wednesday, June 16, through Friday, June 16 from noon-9 p.m.

Solano County

McBride Senior Center: 91 Town Square Pl., Vacaville. Open as a cooling center on Thursday, June 17 through Friday, June 18 from noon-8 p.m.

Joseph Nelson Community Center: 611 Village Dr., Suisun City. Open as a cooling center on Wednesday, June 16 to Thursday, June 17 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. whenever it is 100 degrees Fahrenheit or more.

Solano County Public Libraries are open as cooling centers during normal operating hours. Pets are not allowed. Visit www.solanolibrary.com for locations and hours.

You can also use PG&E’s finder to search within a specific distance of a city or ZIP code.

