Heavenly resort reopens gondola with Tahoe views

The popular gondola at the Heavenly ski resort in South Lake Tahoe is running again.

The tourist attraction for skiers and non-skiers alike had been closed since Jan. 3 due to a problem with one of the gondola's bearings.

The problem was fixed in time for the busy Martin Luther King Jr. day holiday weekend.

The gondola carries riders up the slopes of Heavenly along a 2.5-mile line that provides sweeping views of Lake Tahoe and the peaks of the Sierra Nevada chain.