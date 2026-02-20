Hella Oakland: Marshawn Lynch champions Alysa Liu to win gold. And she does

The Brief Marshawn Lynch challenged Alyssa Liu to bring home gold. She did, bringing home the first women's figure skating gold medal for the U.S. in 24 years. Both are proud of their Oakland roots.



Alyssa Liu's Olympic gold medal win was hella Oakland.

Just ask fellow Oakland native Marshawn Lynch.

On Wednesday, Lynch gave Liu a specific shoutout and challenge.

"Hey, what's up Miss Liu? What's happening?" Lynch said in a ‘SNF on NBC’ Instagram post. "Hey man, go out there and win some gold. Bring that f---ing back to The Town, man. Town business! Show 'em what you talking about it! You feel me?"

On Thursday, Liu heeded his words.

The 20-year-old delivered the United States its first women’s figure skating gold medal in 24 years.

She finished with 226.79 points to upstage Japanese teammates Kaori Sakamoto and Ami Nakai, who took silver and bronze at the Milan Cortina Games.

Not only that.

She answered Lynch directly.

"That’s what I’m f---ing talking about!" she yelled into the camera, her laughter and exuberance bubbling over.

Both Lynch and Liu are proud of their Oakland roots.

Lynch graduated from Oakland Technical High School, and spent most of his career playing for the Seattle Seahawks, but he also used to play for the Oakland Raiders. He has several "Beat Mode" stores in Oakland and is a regular philanthropist in Oakland, nicknamed The Town.

Liu grew up in Richmond but attended Oakland School for the Arts and skated at the Oakland Ice Center, where she began training when she was five years old.