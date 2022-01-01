Help fight climate change through the King Tides Project

article

For those who are concerned about climate change, there are many ways to become part of the solution here in the Bay Area. One way is to participate in the King Tides Project - and opportunities are available on Sunday.

The region's highest tides of the year will hit the coastline Saturday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service. These tides are referred to as the King Tides, which occur when the Earth, moon and sun come into alignment to reach the ocean's strongest astronomical tides.

Historically, these tides have flooded low-lying areas like parks and roads along the San Francisco Bay shoreline and specific points along the Pacific coast, like Elkhorn Slough.

The King Tides Project helps scientists and researchers visualize future sea level by observing the highest tides of today. Bay Area residents can help by taking and sharing photos of the shoreline during king tides to create a record of changes to the area's coast and estuaries.

RELATED: Unusually high king tides expected in the Bay Area

The King Tides Project began 11 years ago as a partnership of state and federal agencies and non-profit organizations. It is now part of a global network of King Tides initiatives along both coasts of the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and Asia. In California, partners include the California Coastal Commission.

To learn more about how to upload photos via a web browser or with a free app, visit the King Tides website at https://www.coastal.ca.gov/kingtides/. Here are two free King Tides events open to the public Sunday:

-Arcata Marsh King Tides Tour in Arcata

Jan. 2, 11a.m.

Presented by Friends of the Arcata Marsh

Join this free tour of Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary, rain or shine.

Meet at the South I Street parking lot, located just off of Samoa Boulevard

Call (707) 826-2359 for more information

Advertisement

-King Tides Walk at Elkhorn Slough

Watsonville Jan. 2, 9am-11am

Presented by California Department of Fish & Wildlife and Elkhorn Slough Foundation

Meet at Elkhorn Slough Reserve, 1700 Elkhorn Road in Watsonville

Registration is required fill out the form on event page at www.elkhornslough.org/events/king-tide-walk-220102







