Regular customer accused of stealing tip jar from Hercules taqueria

A regular customer at a taqueria in Hercules is accused of stealing a tip jar containing $200, authorities said.

The alleged theft occurred around 8:49 p.m. last Friday at Mazatlan Taqueria, according to the Hercules Police Department.

Officers said an employee recognized the suspect, who was wearing a medical mask, as a frequent customer.

The suspect allegedly grabbed the tip jar, which was seen in surveillance footage near the register, and stole it.

An employee confronted the suspect outside the taqueria, but the suspect made a threatening motion toward his waistband, causing the employee to fear for her safety, police said.

The suspect fled in a silver Nissan Murano.

Officers were able to identify the man and learned he was on post-release community supervision and had an outstanding warrant.

A photo lineup was conducted, and the employee positively identified the suspect.

Police later arrested the man at his home, where they found evidence in his vehicle, including clothing that matched what was worn during the incident and a medical mask.