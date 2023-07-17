Here are the winning numbers for the Monday night $900M Powerball drawing

How does $900 million sound to you?

That's exactly what's up for grabs in Monday night's Powerball drawing, which has grown to the third-largest jackpot in the game's history after no one won the top prize Saturday.

Well, Monday's winning numbers are here:

5 8 9 17 41 21 __ Power Play 4x

The largest ever Powerball jackpot ever was won in 2022 in California at $2.04 billion. The second-largest Powerball was won in California, Tennessee and Florida at $1.586 billion.

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t been hit since mid-April when a ticket sold in Ohio matched the winning numbers for a $252.6 million prize.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states , the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.

It seems like there's some serious lottery fever going around, because no one won the top prize in the Mega Millions drawing either.

Right now the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is an estimated $640 million.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.