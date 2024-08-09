article

San Francisco-based Cash App, a popular way to send and receive money, is the target of a class-action lawsuit over security breaches and fraudulent transactions. A proposed settlement allows certain users to file a claim for up to $2,500. CashApp denies wrongdoing.



If you're a Cash App customer and have used the San Francisco-based mobile payment service company in the last six years, you may be able to claim more than $2,500.

That's the result of a proposed $15 million class-action lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in a case called Salinas, et al. v. Block, Inc. and Cash App Investing. The plaintiffs in the case are Michelle Salinas of Del Rio, Texas; Raymel Washington of Chicago; and Amanda Gordon of Arlington, Texas.

Cash App customers whose accounts were accessed without their authorization or who had fraudulent withdrawals or transfers can file claims, provided they had or currently have an account between August 23, 2018, and August 20, 2024, according to the settlement website.

What is this lawsuit about?

Plaintiffs Michelle Salinas, Raymel Washington, and Amanda Gordon allege that Block and Cash App Investing were negligent when a former Cash App Investing employee accessed account data without permission in 2022 and when an unauthorized user accessed certain Cash App accounts in 2023 using recycled phone numbers that were linked to the accounts, according to a summary provided by their lawyers.

They also allege that Block and Cash App Investing were negligent when they failed to prevent unauthorized access to and use of Cash App and Cash App Investing accounts and when they "mishandled and failed to adequately resolve customer complaints regarding unauthorized or fraudulent transactions," according to the plaintiff's lawyers.

How much money can you get in the Cash App settlement?

The amount of money claimants receive depends on the number of people who file claims. People who were affected by the breaches can submit claims for up to $2,500, but they must have documentation to prove there were out-of-pocket losses.

How to submit a claim

To submit a claim, fill out the information here. If you have a notice ID and confirmation code from a notice you got in the mail or email, you’ll be asked to enter that information. You can still file a claim even if you haven’t gotten a notice.

Claim deadline

CashApp customers must file their claim by Nov. 18. A final approval hearing will be held Dec. 16.

What does Cash App have to say?

In an email, Cash App spokeswoman Danika Owsley pointed KTVU to the settlement agreement, which stated that "defendants do not admit any liability or wrongdoing of any kind associated with the allegations or claims asserted in the action."

Other facts I should know

The plaintiffs put together a FAQ sheet here.

What if I have questions?

You can call the Cash App Security Settlement Administrator recorded line at 1-866-615-9740.

Read the Cash App complaint

Read the Cash App settlement agreement