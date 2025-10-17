Here's why the Walnut Festival not held in Walnut Creek this year

The Brief The Walnut Festival is being held at the county fairgrounds in Antioch this year. That's because there is a major remodel of Heather Farm. Walnut Creek residents were eager to have the festival return home in the future.



The East Bay’s longtime Walnut Festival has a new temporary home this year — about 20 miles east of its namesake city.

After nearly five decades at Heather Farm Park in Walnut Creek, the annual celebration kicked off Thursday night at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds in Antioch. Organizers say the move was necessary because of a major remodel underway at Heather Farm.

"It wasn’t going to be able to accommodate what we need," said Eric Lagomarcino, president of the Walnut Festival Association. "So we had to switch gears and find another venue to be able to keep the festival going."

Despite the change of scenery, the Walnut Festival still features its familiar attractions: carnival rides, four days of live music, local vendors and plenty of food.

Among the offerings are Puerto Rican-style pinchos de pollo — grilled chicken skewers marinated for two days — from family-run food stand Anu Anu.

"This is our first time doing the Walnut Festival here," said Anu Anu co-owner Alex Biondo. "We’ve done it at the other location the past couple years and we’ve loved it, so we’re going to love it this year also."

For some Antioch residents, the relocation was a welcome surprise.

"We’re kind of excited about it," said Mike Thomas. "It’s nice to have."

Others said they’d never heard of the Walnut Festival before but were happy to have it in their backyard.

In Walnut Creek, longtime festivalgoers expressed disappointment about missing out on what has been a community tradition for generations.

"My grandkids have gone, my kids have gone, all our neighbor kids go in," said Carol Parkhurst. "Now they’re adults — I’ve seen them with their children here."

While some said they’d make the trip to Antioch, others hope the festival soon returns home.

"I wish them the best out there," Parkhurst said. "But come back to Walnut Creek."