A San Francisco bar is telling 49ers to stay away

One San Francisco bar is asking for 49ers fans to stay far away on Super Bowl day.

That's because Buzzworks has become the favorite bar of Cricket Miller, a former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader.

"I went from watching the Chiefs games with 76,000 people at Arrowhead Stadium during home games to watching by myself," Miller told KTVU of her search to find a KC-friendly bar in the Bay. "I definitely break out with the hair flips and high claps. It’s a lot of fun."

And she has declared the space at 365 11th Street a sacred Chiefs kingdom – a bold move considering she's smack dab in the middle of Niner territory.

It's not like anyone dressed in a Purdy T-shirt will get kicked out, said Vlad Cood, owner of Buzzworks.

But they're probably also not going to feel the love at the barstool, either.

"I love the Chief’s fans because they’ve been so supportive of our bar for so many years," Cood said.

Some customers love it, too.

"It’s very much a safe space for us," Nick Katz said. "And everybody who wants to feel that Midwestern hospitality."

For those who don't, Cood also owns the party bar, Butter, across the street, where Niners fans are welcome and cherished, he said.

Sure, the stay-away request for the NIners faithful is a gimmick.

But Cood is also betting it's going to garner some buzz.

And to top it off, he saved one full keg of untapped Anchor Steam beer and two kegs of Anchor West Coast IPA – the last remaining reserves since the company said they were going out of business – for game day.

KTVU's Zak Sos contributed to this report.