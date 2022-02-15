High school boy dies after skiing collision in Tahoe

article

A 16-year-old Tahoe City high school student, who was also a competitive skier, died after skiing into another teen on the slopes at Palisades Tahoe over the weekend, the Placer County coroner reported.

Scott Lapp collided with the other teenage skiier on Yellow Trail on the Alpine side of Palisades Tahoe at about 2 p.m. Sunday, Sacramento station KCRA reported.

Scott was on the Palisades Tahoe Big Mountain Competition Team, and he was a sophomore at North Tahoe High School, KCRA reported.

MORE: Alameda County sheriff's deputy dies unexpectedly following traffic stop

"Our hearts are broken …. and our deepest sympathies are extended to the Lapp family and his friends," the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District said in a statement, where it added that extensive support measures would be available for students and staff.

The district said it brought in nine mental health professionals to the school, the Placer County chaplain and therapy dogs to support students during this difficult time.

Palisades Tahoe officials told KCRA that the other teen, a member of the Olympic Valley Freestyle Team, is recovering at the hospital.

Advertisement

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the deceased and injured, as well as the entire Team Palisades Tahoe community," Palisades Tahoe said in a statement.