High school in Santa Rosa reopens after deadly stabbing of student

Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa reopens on Monday after it was closed when a 15-year-old student allegedly stabbed another classmate to death.

The city's police chief and school superintendent both said they are aiming to make students staff feel as safe as possible in schools. The chief said he handpicked three police officers to be on campus, not just for security presence but to try and talk to students whose voices have not felt heard.

That was the center of a protest Friday afternoon, when students walked out of a nearby campus, Maria Carillo High School.

Over the last two weeks, police have responded to a student with a gun and a student attempting to light the building on fire at that school.

Those incidents, along with the killing of 16-year-old Jayden Pienta at Montogomery High last week is pushing students to call on school leaders to take better steps in ensuring safety and security

In 2020, the school board got rid of school resource officers in middle and high schools..

"In general, our schools are very safe," said Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin. "We knot that there are issues with bullying, fights that occur on campuses. We do partner with our school administrators to make sure we can make these campuses as safe as possible."

Santa Rosa City Schools Supt. Anna Trunell posted a statement over the weekend saying in part:

"While teams of professionals are studying what happened, we want everyone in our school community to know that we see this devastating loss as a call to action to review and fortify the systems and resources that we have in our schools to make them safe, welcoming, and happy places for our children."

The school board this week will host a community listening session Tuesday afternoon. The entire community is invited and the police chief plans to be there. The board will also have a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday night.