High tides, coastal flooding, dangerous surf across Bay Area

High tides, coastal flooding and dangerous surf conditions are expected across the Bay Area beginning Tuesday, prompting a coastal flood advisory that will remain in effect through Sunday, forecasters said.

First responders are urging people to stay safe near the water as conditions worsen. Along San Francisco’s Embarcadero, choppy water signaled the start of what the National Weather Service warns will be several days of hazardous conditions at local beaches.

The advisory comes just weeks after multiple drownings in Monterey County, where people standing on coastal rocks were swept away by large waves. Over the past year, seven people have died along the coast from Monterey County north to Humboldt County — including three since Nov. 14.

The National Weather Service said low-lying shoreline neighborhoods could experience flooding as king tides push water levels up to 1.4 feet above ground. Forecasters also warn of 10-foot breaking waves, strong rip currents and an increased threat of sneaker waves.

Officials advise people to use caution near the ocean, avoid climbing on rocks and remain alert for sudden, powerful waves.