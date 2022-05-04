Highway 24 shut due to police activity in Walnut Creek

article

Police activity at the Highway 24 and I-680 interchange in Walnut Creek is causing major traffic delays in Contra Costa County.

Eastbound Highway 24 is closed from Lafayette toward Walnut Creek is closed, said the Lafayette Police Department.

"Use alternate routes," the police said. "Heavy traffic in the area."

SkyFOX flew near the interchange and appeared to see a man sitting on a ledge of the freeway. It appeared that law enforcement was negotiating with him.

Traffic was backed up for miles.

Traffic was backed up for miles on Highway 24 due to police activity in Walnut Creek on May 4, 2022.

This is a developing story.