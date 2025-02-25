Expand / Collapse search

Adorable moment: Toddler plays with toy cars on freeway during Highway 24 shutdown

Published  February 25, 2025
A kid played with toy cars on an empty freeway in Oakland to pass the time amid a freeway shutdown on Tuesday

OAKLAND, Calif. - One Bay Area toddler has quite the story to tell. 

KTVU cameras caught an adorable moment Tuesday afternoon as drivers were at a standstill on Highway 24 in Oakland.

On the shutdown freeway, the toddler passed the time by playing with his toy cars. Video shows the toddler sitting on the pavement rolling his cars back and forth.

The freeway was shutdown for about two hours as the CHP investigated a freeway shooting. 

Lanes reopened around 2:30 p.m. 

