Highway 24 shooting in Oakland leaves 1 injured

The Brief A person was wounded in a shooting on Highway 24, according to CHP. The incident happened near the Broadway exit on eastbound Highway 24. All lanes of the highway were blocked for about two hours.



A person was wounded in a shooting on Highway 24 in Oakland on Tuesday, authorities said.

One person wounded

What we know:

According to the California Highway Patrol, the shooting happened around 12:04 p.m. on the eastbound section of Highway 24, west of the Broadway exit.

Based on preliminary reports, a white sedan had been struck by gunfire and a person inside was hit. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle. However, the victim was nowhere to be found.

CHP spokesperson, Officer Adib Zeid, said they later discovered that the victim was self-transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to both legs.

The shooter got away.

Aerial footage above the scene showed the stalled white sedan on the side of the road with the airbags deployed.

All lanes of the highway were closed at Claremont Avenue as investigators combed the scene for evidence.

The freeway reopened around 2:30 p.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not elaborated on the circumstances of the shooting or provided details on the gunman.