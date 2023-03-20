The pier in Seacliff State Beach in Santa Cruz County will be torn down after heavy winds and waves damaged the nearly 100-year-old landmark.

The demolition process is slated to begin today in the park in Aptos and will take six weeks to complete.

There are no current plans to replace the beloved structure.

"Recent storms destroyed over half of the pier and severely damaged the remaining structure," California State Parks said in a press release. "The final assessment determined that damage to the pier is extensive, and the remaining structure is in a state of imminent collapse and should be removed as soon as possible."

The demolition process will take place Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., access to the area will be limited, state officials said.

The Capitola Wharf also faced heavy damage during the "bomb cyclone" that brought waves as high as 30 feet earlier this year. The Santa Cruz Sentinel reported the City of Capitola has plans to repair the damaged wharf later this year.