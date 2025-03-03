Hit-and-run in Redwood City devolves into car chase, ending with pedestrians struck

Police say a 19-year-old driver in Redwood City was allegedly chasing a vehicle who had hit him, when he plowed into several pedestrians Saturday night. Police arrested the teen, Brian Barbatajimaroa of Redwood City, on four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on the 900 block of King Street, a narrow residential road lined with speed bumps and a park. Minutes before the crash, Barbatajimaroa allegedly called 911, informing an operator that he was chasing a driver who had hit his vehicle. Police say the operator repeatedly told the teen to pull over and to let officers handle the situation. Instead, police say he continued the chase, reaching quote, "excessive speeds and disregarding traffic signals."

"It sounded like a sports car, hauling down the street," said a neighbor.

Witnesses described hearing shouting, followed by the arrival of police, ambulances, and fire trucks. Two injured pedestrians were rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

"They had to be going pretty fast over the speed bump, and you don't know if there's kids," another resident said.

It remains unclear if the driver who Barbatajimaroa was chasing has been located, though police have obtained a license plate number associated with the vehicle.