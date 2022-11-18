Pet adoption Holiday Windows display returns to San Francisco's Union Square Macy's

The holiday spirit is taking hold of San Francisco.

In Union Square, a sure sign of the holidays was unveiled on Friday. The return of the Holiday Windows at Macy's on Union Square, features some of the cutest holiday helpers you've ever seen; kittens and puppies. The furry friends were gone for the two years of the pandemic.

"We definitely have missed it," said Vivienne Gaskins. "It just kicks off the season. I haven't been down to Union Square in a while, but we live in San Francisco, so we were like, 'Let's go check it out.'"

The Holiday Windows are cuteness for a cause, San Francisco's SPCA says the annual event is a way for them to connect puppies and kittens with their forever families. "This year's a little different there's a mix of the digital plus the live," said Dr. Jennifer Scarlett from SFSPCA. "But, we expect to adopt close to 500 animals just this month between being here at Macy's and our adoption center at Mission."

There are also volunteers on hand even if passers-by can't bring home a furry friend. "If you can't adopt right now you can leave a little donation and the animals, and we will greatly appreciate it," said Lori Fong-Childress.

On the Embarcadero, the 36th annual building lighting ceremony and carnival got underway. There were photo ops with the characters from Frozen, games and even a visit from St. Nick himself. It was enough to get anyone in the holiday mood. "I came in here and I looked around and I seen the snow flying around it's like 'OK, wow'," said Victor Goree. "I haven't been down here in a while and I look around and see all the smiling faces and people just having fun out here, and I'm here to do the same."

The family fun at the Embarcadero will be topped off with a sure sign of the holidays, the buildings of the Embarcadero outlined with 17,000 lights after sundown.

