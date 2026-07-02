Horse and rider struck in hit-and-run collision, sheriff's office says

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The Brief A horse and rider were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision in Woodside on Wednesday. Both victims survived. The registered owners of the vehicle involved have been identified by the sheriff's office, but the investigation is ongoing.



The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is working on a hit-and-run collision case where a horse and rider were struck by a vehicle on Wednesday.

What we know:

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to Woodside Road and Hacienda Drive in Woodside at around 6:45 p.m. after the collision was reported.

Officials said they learned the victim was riding a horse along the road's shoulder and was struck from behind. Both the horse and rider were injured but survived. The sheriff's office did not elaborate on the horse's condition, but said the rider was transported to a local hospital and had non-life threatening injuries.

The road is commonly used by cyclists and equestrians.

Deputies took witness statements and through automated license plate reader technology, they were able to identify the vehicle involved in the crash and the registered owners.

Sheriff's officials did not indicate that any arrests have been made, but said collision investigations typically take several weeks to complete.

What's next:

"Once completed, the case will be submitted to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office for review and consideration of any appropriate charges," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is also asking for any witnesses to come forward with any information they may have. You can contact the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at: 650-363-4911.