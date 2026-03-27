Hot, dry Bay Area weather pattern to end: Rain ahead

The Brief The Bay Area's recent stretch of dry weather and above-normal temperatures is expected to come to an end next week as a pattern change brings rain back to the forecast. It will start to get cooler on Monday. There will be two storm systems on Tuesday through Thursday.



The Bay Area's recent stretch of dry weather and above-normal temperatures is expected to come to an end next week as a pattern change brings rain back to the forecast.

While the region has seen a relentless warm spell throughout March, forecast models show that the ridge of high pressure will break down beginning Monday.

That's when there will be cooler temperatures and increased cloud cover.

Meteorologists are tracking two distinct systems approaching Northern California:

System 1: Expected to be the weaker of the two, this system will bring an increased chance of showers on Tuesday.

System 2: This system holds the potential for more significant weather, with the possibility of producing moderate rainfall.

As of Thursday night, rainfall projections for the region range between .50 and .75 inches.

The shift in weather will also impact the Sierra, where rapid snowmelt has been a concern throughout the month.

While forecast models are still struggling with consistent projections, there is a growing chance for accumulating snow at higher elevations. Some peaks could see more than 12 inches of fresh powder.