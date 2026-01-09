A house divided: 49ers-Eagles rivalry runs through Bay Area family

The Brief The rivalry began after the Eagles’ first Super Bowl win in 2018 Both say the competition has brought them closer, not pushed them apart



In the Hill household, there are two loyalties.

Family rivalry

13-year-old Mac Hill bleeds midnight green, while his father, Justin, has stayed faithful to the San Francisco 49ers for decades. With the 49ers and Eagles set to meet in a high-stakes NFC playoff game, the friendly rivalry between father and son is reaching a new level.

"This is my lucky jersey," Mac said, holding up his Eagles gear. "I got it for my birthday. Saquon."

Justin’s allegiance runs deeper and older.

"I got this from a bar when I was a kid," he said, pointing to a well-worn piece of 49ers memorabilia in the garage.

Justin said he never expected his son to root against the home team.

"I thought it was harmless at first because the Eagles and Niners never really did anything," he said. "I thought it was kind of cute. I always watched the Niners games, he was always with me. I take him to training camp every year, and I could just tell it wasn’t sticking."

Underdogs win

Mac’s fandom began in 2018, when the Eagles won their first Super Bowl title in franchise history, a season remembered as one of the league’s greatest underdog runs. A friend of his father sent him Eagles gear, and the passion grew from there.

"Even the worst team can still win it," Mac said. "That just showed going from the bottom all the way to the top."

Rematch and talking smack

Sunday’s matchup is also a rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship Game, when the Eagles defeated the 49ers 31–7 to advance to the Super Bowl. It was Mac’s first Eagles game in Philadelphia.

"I think the Eagles are going to win by a touchdown or a field goal," he said. "I don’t think it’s going to be a crazy blowout."

Superstitions are already in play.

"Ever since I’ve worn this jersey, they’ve won," Mac said. "And the games where I don’t put it on, they lose."

"I might throw it away," Justin joked.

"I’m going to burn that sweatshirt," Mac fired back.

Despite occasional teasing at school for wearing Eagles gear in 49ers territory, Mac said he embraces the team.

"I think there’s only a couple kids I’ve seen wear an Eagles hat at my school, so it’s unique," he said. "You kind of stand out. The bad thing is I do get made fun of, but you’ve got to push through."

Justin expects a close game.

"I think the Niners are going to fight and claw their way," he said. "I think it’s going to be close."

They’ll watch the game together at a family member’s home in Martinez, cheering loudly for opposite sides.

And when asked to say one nice thing about the other team, both found common ground.

Mac said the 49ers will always be part of his story after meeting players at training camp, calling them a class act. Justin acknowledged that Eagles fans are among the most passionate in the NFL.