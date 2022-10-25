House fire kills 1, injures others, including San Jose firefighter

One woman died in a San Jose house fire early Tuesday that also injured a firefighter and two other people.

Officials said the woman was found dead on the second floor as they worked to fight the blaze. Three people were also injured, they said, including a San Jose firefighter who fell from the roof of the burning home.

Multiple crews were called to the Berryessa neighborhood home, and firefighters describe it as a chaotic scene. Five people were in the home when the fire broke out, officials said.

Officials said the firefighter suffered a hip injury when he fell. It's unclear the condition of the other victims who were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire will be investigated. Officials said nothing seemed suspicious, but it's protocol to investigate for the possibility of arson when a fire results in death.