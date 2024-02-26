How Black community leaders helped East Palo Alto become a city 40 years ago

East Palo Alto was a predominantly Black neighborhood in the ‘60s and ’70s and by 1983, Black community leaders there pushed to have the area incorporated as its own city. This Black History Month, we hear from some of those who were a part of that movement and how, today, they’re working to preserve the city’s history.

This city has faced challenges like any other city, but those who fought for its independence 40 years ago say they’re building an archive so that future generations can remember East Palo Alto with pride.

"This is actually the site of the incorporation, where the committee met all those years ago," said Sharifa Wilson, East Palo Alto Community Archive Executive Director.

Three-twenty-one Bell Street is now home to the East Palo Alto Community Archive. The meeting space is temporarily housing items and mementos that tell the history and current state of East Palo Alto. Last year, the city celebrated its 40th Anniversary.

"This community grew out of regular people getting together and actively campaigning to make this city what it is," said Wilson.

The East Palo Alto Citizens Committee on Incorporation formed in December 1979 to explore a path toward cityhood. At the time, the predominantly Black neighborhood was a part of Unincorporated San Mateo County. Meda Okelo was a student at Stanford when he says he started attending committee meetings.

"They were talking about how police services were so inadequate. I remembered that. At the corner of Bay and University, they were selling drugs and the Sheriff’s Office was 30 feet away. So, I totally understood why it was necessary for the community to come together and begin to control their own resources," said Okelo.

With voters heavily divided on the issue, East Palo Alto officially became a city on July 1st, 1983. The incorporation passed by a 15-vote margin with more than 3,500 people casting a vote. Barbara Mouton became its 1st Mayor and Ruben Abrica, who was on the city’s first city council, would become East Palo Alto’s 1st Latino Mayor in 2006.

With new housing projects and business expansion inevitably coming to the multicultural city, some of those who helped start it all want to be sure East Palo Alto’s history isn’t forgotten.

"I’m helping with the oral histories and organizing them. I am, as a records person, keeping track of who we’ve interviewed and where the donations come from, the deeds of gifts and all of that," said Barbara Noparstak, East Palo Alto Community Archive Records Keeper.

"Each community tells a different story. We give them the opportunity, put the microphone in front of them, and they’ll tell a whole different experience," said Okelo.

Currently, the archive’s website chronicles all the people who’ve lived in East Palo Alto, including Native Americans, Pacific Islanders, Asian Americans and Latinos.

"This archive is actually an instrument of empowerment so that people will be able to tell their authentic story in their voice. That was very important to us as we put the archive together," said Wilson.

Wilson also says they plan to raise $1.2 million to create a museum and permanent space for the East Palo Alto Community Archive.