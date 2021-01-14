How cutting in the COVID vaccine queue hurts the process for all

If the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t thrown enough hurdles at a weary public, consider the latest fly in the ointment in the fight to get rid of the virus.

"We are hearing some rumors and other false information about vaccinations information," Santa Clara County Counsel James Williams said Wednesday.

He said line-cutting has cropped up, as many people grow increasingly anxious over spiking coronavirus numbers that are hitting close to home.

"Some people from either out of county, or who are not eligible for vaccination, signing up through the forwarded links, and then having to be turned away," said Williams.

Added Dr. Matt Willis, the Marin County public health officer, "It’s obviously disappointing that people are trying to cut the line that way."

Willis said 1,000 people canceled vaccination appointments recently in his county. This, after learning the sign-up link originally intended for healthcare workers had been copied, and pushed out via email and social media to the public.

The link requires people to attest that they’re healthcare workers, and are eligible to receive vaccination.

"At some point there was frank dishonesty in this process. And essentially stealing a spot from an essential worker. One of our front-line healthcare workers," said Dr. Willis.

Added Dr. Marcelle Dougan, an associate professor in the San Jose State University Dept. of Public Health & Recreation, "Sometimes the mentality is that, if you can buy something why not? Or, if you can get access to something, why not?"

Dr. Dougan said the result of the illicit rush to get vaccinated hurts the overall process.

"When people jump the queue, they’re getting in the way of others who should have received the vaccine and they haven’t been able to do so," she said.

The sign-ups are generated from the PrepMod link from the California Dept. of Public Health. As such, county health officials say the fix must be generated at the state level. So far, there are no reports of front-line workers missing their scheduled vaccinations.