How Latin artists are transforming the music scene in the Bay Area and beyond

San Jose’s SAP Center erupted this weekend as Grammy-winning Mexican rock band Maná wrapped its "Vivir Sin Aire Tour" with two sold-out shows, closing a 30-date run across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Named after their 1992 classic, the tour blended nostalgia, new music, and a strong call for unity. Between songs, frontman Fher Olvera urged fans to stay resilient amid ongoing immigration sweeps.

"Stay strong, keep fighting, and don’t let fear divide us," he told the crowd, highlighting Latino cultural and economic contributions to the U.S.

Jasmine Gonzalez of Palo Alto and family.

Among Sunday’s audience was Jasmine Gonzalez of Palo Alto, who attended with her family. She told KTVU that seeing Maná onstage is personal.

Gonzalez, who is bilingual, said sharing shows like this with her mom creates lasting memories. And despite fears of immigration agents at public events, she added, "Our community still shows up."

Latin music: A growing economic force

Grammy winner José Valentino Ruiz, associate professor of Music Business & Entrepreneurship at the University of Florida, told KTVU that Latin music has become a major economic force.

He noted $1.4 billion in revenue in 2024, 16% year-over-year growth, and that the genre now represents nearly 10% of the U.S. music market, with streaming tripling since 2020.

"Latin music brings people together as a community," Ruiz said. "While other genres can feel siloed, Latin music unites listeners from different cultures."

San Jose’s SAP Center erupted this weekend as Grammy-winning Mexican rock band Maná wrapped its "Vivir Sin Aire Tour" with two sold-out shows, closing a 30-date run across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Photo: Estefany Mendez

A viral moment that crossed borders

Maná’s global reach was on full display when Fher Olvera recently performed a surprise duet of "Oye Mi Amor" with Dua Lipa during her stop in Mexico City.

The two traded verses—Dua singing in flawless Spanish—as fans lit up social media.

Ruiz says the moment symbolizes where the industry is headed: "Dua Lipa—an English-Albanian Grammy-winning superstar—sharing the stage with Maná shows just how global and interconnected the music landscape has become."

Photo: Mana

As the Super Bowl nears

With Bad Bunny set to headline a historic halftime show at Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium, Ruiz says the NFL’s decision—despite criticism over a Spanish-language performer—signals confidence in Latin talent.

"It highlights global respect for Latin creativity and the economic strength behind it," he said.

Major Latin tours generate $120–$150 million in local economic impact for U.S. cities, he added, with stadium stops averaging $5 to $10 million in ticket sales.

"This is what happens when the world embraces Latin artistry," he said.