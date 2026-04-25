Here's how long it could take to drive down 19th Avenue during weekend construction

The Brief Caltrans is undertaking a major repaving project that will reduce the northbound side of 19th Avenue to a single lane until Monday. The closure is the first of three major phases designed to repair, resurface, and repave the aging street. KTVU did a test drive of the 2-mile stretch from Sloat Boulevard to Lincoln Way, and it took 55 minutes to complete.



Motorists on 19th Avenue face long delays this weekend as Caltrans continues a major repaving project that will reduce the northbound side to a single lane until Monday.

A major north and south running thoroughfare used daily by an estimated 66,000 vehicles, 19th Avenue is a bumpy ride full of potholes and cracks.

Now, Caltrans is set to begin the first of three major road closures to repair, resurface, and repave the troubled street.

By the numbers:

The construction closed two of three lanes to allow workers to remove potholes and repair the pavement.

KTVU did a test drive of the 2-mile stretch on Saturday, from Sloat Boulevard to Lincoln Way.

It took 55 minutes to complete.

Needed repairs

Despite the traffic headaches, Caltrans says the construction will not only improve the quality of motorists' driving, but safety as well.

The agency said it has worked hard to take this massive project and compress it into three weekends.

"There is never a really good time to shut down a major thoroughfare like 19th Avenue," Caltrans spokesperson Pedro Quintana said. "But, we need to get the work done. What we're doing is reducing about 40 working days into just 10 days."

Local perspective:

The congestion impacted local businesses and residents differently.

Yao Li, owner of Yummy Dumpling, said the lack of traffic flow nearly forced her to close the shop Friday.

Meanwhile, local resident Donna said the repairs were "long overdue" because of the previous toll the road took on her Fiat.

Other motorists were less patient.

One driver reported it took more than an hour to reach the area from the airport, calling the experience "very frustrating."

What's next:

All northbound lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

However, the project is not yet complete; the closure is the first of three major phases designed to repair, resurface, and repave the aging street.

Caltrans is scheduled to begin repaving the southbound side during the weekend of May 8.

The final closure will shut down the north and southbound lanes between Sloat Boulevard and Holloway Avenue starting May 22.