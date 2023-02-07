How to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

Following a deadly 7.8 earthquake and subsequent aftershocks that devastated Turkey and Syria, rescuers continued to work tirelessly to find any victims still trapped in the rubble.

The death toll rose to more than 5,000 since Monday’s quake, but authorities feared that number would keep climbing.

Organizations across the globe have already mobilized to send whatever aid is needed to both countries, but more help is always appreciated.

An aid campaign is organized in Berlin for earthquake victims in Turkiye, on Feb. 06, 2023, in Berlin, Germany.CREDIT: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

If you want to help, these groups are taking donations:

Red Crescent (Turkey and Syria)

The Red Crescent, which is part of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), provides emergency services, food, and medical aid to countries in crisis.

Donations can be made to Turkey’s Red Crescent organization via bank transfer.

And volunteers are welcome to help Red Crescent responders in several locations in Syria, listed here.

International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation

The International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation (IBC) has already deployed teams to help local authorities find victims as well as provide emergency aid.

IBC is asking for donations for these urgent-need items:

Tents

Heaters

Ready-to-eat food for at least 5,000 people

Basic first-aid kits

Tens of thousands of blankets

Thermal clothing

For information on how you can get these items where they are needed, contact +90 538 5159806 or email

Alper.mavi@ibc.org.tr.

Global Giving

Global Giving is a nonprofit organization that connects other nonprofits, such as those helping in relief efforts during natural disasters, with donors and companies, according to the website.

To donate, click here.

UNICEF

An emergency relief fund has been created to help the victims in both Syria and Turkey on UNICEF’s website.

Click here to donate.

More ways to donate

Save the Children

Project Hope

Jewish Federation of North America

Doctors without Borders

Direct Relief

Care International

Humanity and Inclusion

This story was reported from Los Angeles.